Shah in city, citizens fume over traffic woes 

An angry citizens said that the city has ample traffic problems and diverting traffic on key roads and junctions for two days will only mount the suffering of commuters.

Published: 24th February 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Traffic

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Bengaluru on Thursday, citizens came down heavily on the traffic restrictions like the ban on parking on either side of the road in several areas, and commuters being asked to take alternative routes. A traffic advisory was issued on February 23. 

Srinivas Alavilli, a civic activist, said as the elections are approaching, ministers and top leaders will be frequenting the state, and every time, citizens should not be asked to adjust. He suggested that alternative routes be made for the chief guests rather than asking the public to avoid other routes instead. 

An angry citizen said that the city has ample traffic problems and diverting traffic on key roads and junctions for two days will only mount the suffering of commuters.

Professor MN Sreehari, a traffic expert, said that the issue only arises because there is no provision for proper parking facilities, and there are any parallel roads, hence, it gets difficult for traffic police to find alternative routes. Ideally, parking should not be allowed on the road, but as there is a lack of facilities, they are left with no choice, he added.

Comments

