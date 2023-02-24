Home Cities Bengaluru

Tech should aid specially-abled, senior citizens: Minister Ashwath Narayan

As there has been tremendous development in the field of science and technology, the applications must be delivered to the people to ensure effective utilisation of resources.

Published: 24th February 2023

Visitors at a stall during an awareness conference on assistive technology for the specially-abled, organised by Samarthanam Seva Sansthanam on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing on efficient solutions, IT-BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that modern technology should act as an aid for the specially-abled and senior citizens.  

He was speaking at an awareness conference on Assistive Technology (AT) for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) organised by Samarthanam Seva Sansthanam on Thursday. He said that any person can end up with a disability and technology should help them overcome the suffering and adjust with their new condition in a positive manner. 

As there has been tremendous development in the field of science and technology, the applications must be delivered to the people to ensure the effective utilisation of resources. Samarthanam Trust for the specially-abled with the support of DXC technology has been working towards creating a 360-degree awareness, among all stakeholders on the need for user-centric designs, and collaborating on creating an ecosystem for promoting affordable and accessible AT solutions.

The discussions at the conclave focussed on developing better insights into the contextual realities of specially-abled persons, as well as their specific needs regarding appropriate AT designs and delivery mechanisms. Several stakeholders including PWD, workers from the disability department, practitioners, teachers from special schools, and AT start-ups, social/impact investors, corporates, government, academia and PwD employers were present.

