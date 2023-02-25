Home Cities Bengaluru

Annual Bangalore International Centre (BIC) Hub'ba is kicks off today

The fourth edition of Bangalore International Centre’s Hub’ba features a dedicated children’s corner, policy discussions on a variety of topics, short films in addition to music and dance 
 

Published: 25th February 2023

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The annual Bangalore International Centre (BIC) Hub’ba is kicking-off today and features a variety of events for Bengalureans to participate in: lectures, conversations, panel discussions, traditional dance, music programmes and a dedicated corner for children. For the first time, the fourth edition of the festival also features a section for short films about the city produced by citizens from different backgrounds. 

“This year, we are hoping to create a carnival-esque vibe. It’s called a ‘hubba’ for obvious reasons. The idea is to emulate a good-old fun fair. But it is mainly characterised by the sheer variety of events. Everything that people will be interested to know about or participate in, but may not know where to look for,” says 

Lekha Naidu, thespian and programming manager at BIC. 

It was the success of the original event in 2019 that prompted its return as an annual event ever since. “The whole point of the fest was to create a packed-up version of all different sorts of events that we do throughout the year,” Naidu explains. This year, the festival also features a section titled ‘B-LORE’ that is dedicated to stories about Bengaluru from a variety of perspectives told through the short films. “We wanted to garner many perspectives and stories about the city. What Bengaluru means to people and what they see in the city. We wanted a repository of information and stories connected to the city. And that led us to putting out an open call for films,” she shares, adding that among the 60 entries that they received, 26 were picked up by the jury and will be premiered at the festival. 

While BIC Hub’ba has continued to add events each year, this time the organisers have made a key change to help the audience have a better time at the festival. “We have spaced out the sessions to give the audience a bit more breathing time. In the earlier editions, we had back-to-back sessions, and people would complain about having too many options at the same time and not being able to catch all of them,” Naidu concludes.

Comments

