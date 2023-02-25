BBMP’s Khata Andolana aims for Rs 4,000 crore tax pool

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After crossing the Rs3,000-crore property tax collection target in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the Palike now aims to touch Rs 4,000 crore by March-end. For this, it has launched ‘Khata Andolana’, in which the Palike will facilitate citizens to pay tax at the nearest revenue office.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Revenue, RL Deepak said, “Khata Andolana has been launched to bring all assets under BBMP’s jurisdiction in the register and bring them under the purview of property tax. People can reach out to any of the 64 BBMP revenue sub-division offices and ask officials which documents are needed to obtain ‘A Khata’ or ‘B Khata’.”

The officer also said that helpdesks will be set up at the offices of assistant revenue officers (ARO) in all zones, and will function from 11am to 4pm.

Through the programme, property owners under the corporation can apply by contacting the offices of AROs and submitting the property documents. Applications for registration of accounts shall be verified and details of assets registered within the prescribed time limit and brought under the purview of property tax.

“The khata will be issued in 7-15 days and the ARO, deputy revenue commissioners and joint commissioners are authorised to issue khatas based on the extent of land,” said Deepak. Zonal DCs have also been appointed as nodal officers to supervise the Khata Andolana work, he added.

“By facilitating the public to obtain khata first, the Palike will not just earn revenue but will boost its property collection,” the official stressed.

‘B Khata’ owners need not pay 2x tax

The BBMP (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which exempts lakhs of owners of ‘B Khata’ properties in Bengaluru from paying double the tax, was passed in the Legislative Council on Friday. The government’s move to introduce the Bill with a few months left for assembly elections, is seen as an exercise to woo voters of Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tabled the Bill, and it was passed without much discussion. The statement of objects and reasons to amend the BBMP Act, 2020 (Karnataka Act 53 of 2020) was mentioned as proper maintenance of the property tax register, and to exempt recognised educational institutions from paying property tax. The move by the BJP-led government is likely to help around six lakh people who own ‘B Khata’ properties.

As per the existing Act, the BBMP used to levy double the property tax from every building and vacant land which violates of the provisions of building bylaws or is located in an unauthorised layout or revenue land. The same applied to buildings occupied without the issue of an occupancy or completion certificate. The property tax collected from such properties was maintained in a separate register and these were called ‘B Khata’ properties.

BENGALURU: After crossing the Rs3,000-crore property tax collection target in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the Palike now aims to touch Rs 4,000 crore by March-end. For this, it has launched ‘Khata Andolana’, in which the Palike will facilitate citizens to pay tax at the nearest revenue office. BBMP Special Commissioner, Revenue, RL Deepak said, “Khata Andolana has been launched to bring all assets under BBMP’s jurisdiction in the register and bring them under the purview of property tax. People can reach out to any of the 64 BBMP revenue sub-division offices and ask officials which documents are needed to obtain ‘A Khata’ or ‘B Khata’.” The officer also said that helpdesks will be set up at the offices of assistant revenue officers (ARO) in all zones, and will function from 11am to 4pm. Through the programme, property owners under the corporation can apply by contacting the offices of AROs and submitting the property documents. Applications for registration of accounts shall be verified and details of assets registered within the prescribed time limit and brought under the purview of property tax. “The khata will be issued in 7-15 days and the ARO, deputy revenue commissioners and joint commissioners are authorised to issue khatas based on the extent of land,” said Deepak. Zonal DCs have also been appointed as nodal officers to supervise the Khata Andolana work, he added. “By facilitating the public to obtain khata first, the Palike will not just earn revenue but will boost its property collection,” the official stressed. ‘B Khata’ owners need not pay 2x tax The BBMP (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which exempts lakhs of owners of ‘B Khata’ properties in Bengaluru from paying double the tax, was passed in the Legislative Council on Friday. The government’s move to introduce the Bill with a few months left for assembly elections, is seen as an exercise to woo voters of Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tabled the Bill, and it was passed without much discussion. The statement of objects and reasons to amend the BBMP Act, 2020 (Karnataka Act 53 of 2020) was mentioned as proper maintenance of the property tax register, and to exempt recognised educational institutions from paying property tax. The move by the BJP-led government is likely to help around six lakh people who own ‘B Khata’ properties. As per the existing Act, the BBMP used to levy double the property tax from every building and vacant land which violates of the provisions of building bylaws or is located in an unauthorised layout or revenue land. The same applied to buildings occupied without the issue of an occupancy or completion certificate. The property tax collected from such properties was maintained in a separate register and these were called ‘B Khata’ properties.