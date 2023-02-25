Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommai inaugurates Kalasipalya bus stand, says BMTC to get 1,300 e-buses

He said that overall 3,445 new buses are being provided to BMTC.

A view of the Kalasipalya bus stand which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Friday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that 1,300 electric buses are being connected to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in collaboration with the central government. Bommai said these buses are required to prevent environment degradation. 

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new Kalasipalya bus stand constructed by BMTC. He said that overall 3,445 new buses are being provided to BMTC.

Regarding connecting Kalasipalya bus stand to the Metro station, he said BMTC will soon take a decision. He also stated that steps will be taken to implement the Srinivasa Murthy’s committee report to make BMTC profitable.

