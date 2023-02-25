Close shave for five as car bursts into flames in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five occupants of a car, including two children, had a narrow escape when the car they had just alighted from caught fire and was charred on Queen’s Road on Friday night. They had come from Banashankari in a Ford Fiesta to the Express Building to attend a birthday party.

The petrol car was with family for nearly six years, they said. Businessman Mukhtar Ahmed was the last to get out of the car. He told TNIE, “I dropped my wife, our relative and her two kids just two minutes ago. Due to lack of parking space inside, I opted to park my vehicle on the road.”

As he was parking, he noticed smoke emanating from the car. “I had a bottle of water and I tried pouring it to douse the fire. But the fire only kept spreading, so I jumped out of the car,” he said.

A fire tender arrived soon after and doused the fire. Traffic on both sides of Queen’s Road came to a standstill. Among those watching the car in flames were worried owners of vehicles parked behind it. Even as the car continued to burn, the owner of a car who had parked right behind swiftly removed it.

