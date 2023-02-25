Home Cities Bengaluru

Close shave for five as car bursts into flames in Bengaluru

They had come from Banashankari in a Ford Fiesta to the Express Building to attend a birthday party.

Published: 25th February 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Fire personnel douse the fire that engulfed a car parked on Queen’s Road on Friday night | Gopalakrishnan

Fire personnel douse the fire that engulfed a car parked on Queen’s Road on Friday night | Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five occupants of a car, including two children, had a narrow escape when the car they had just alighted from caught fire and was charred on Queen’s Road on Friday night. They had come from Banashankari in a Ford Fiesta to the Express Building to attend a birthday party.

The petrol car was with family for nearly six years, they said. Businessman Mukhtar Ahmed was the last to get out of the car.  He told TNIE, “I dropped my wife, our relative and her two kids just two minutes ago. Due to lack of parking space inside, I opted to park my vehicle on the road.” 

As he was parking, he noticed smoke emanating from the car. “I had a bottle of water and I tried pouring it to douse the fire. But the fire only kept spreading, so I jumped out of the car,” he said. 

A fire tender arrived soon after and doused the fire. Traffic on both sides of Queen’s Road came to a standstill. Among those watching the car in flames were worried owners of vehicles parked behind it. Even as the car continued to burn, the owner of a car who had parked right behind swiftly removed it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident car fire
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp