Fake papers given for pourakarmika jobs: Forum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pourakarmikas alleged that in many wards, more than one member of the same family has been appointed, which is in violation of the law. They demanded that the order of appointment of more than 3,000 pourakarmikas be cancelled, and an investigation launched. Appointment was done using fake documents, and by giving bribes, depriving a genuine workers of an opportunity, they alleged.

The Karnataka Pourakarmika Sangha said that they will move the high court, and file a petition demanding an investigation into alleged irregularity in appointments.

Sangha’s president, Tyagaraj said after the recent announcement by the government about recruitment of pourakarmikas in BBMP, he was shocked to find out that many members of the Sangha, who have been working with the Palike for the decade, have been left out.

“In many cases, names of members of the same family have appeared in the recruitment list. In one instance, in a family identified as ‘Boya’, of the ST community, 30 members have been recruited, while in another case, Naresh, son of Narayan, a pourakarmika, has been added to the list. However, the date of birth of the father and son showed that the son is a year older than his father, which shows there has been irregularity in the recruitment process,” said Tyagaraj.

The sangha had also given a letter of objection to the Palike. “We will also be launching a massive protest and will not clear garbage or clean the roads,” said Tyagaraj.

Anjanamma, a pourakarmika working at Girinagar ward, warned that if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not cancel the appointment order and launches a probe, she will have no other option but self-immolation.

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pourakarmikas alleged that in many wards, more than one member of the same family has been appointed, which is in violation of the law. They demanded that the order of appointment of more than 3,000 pourakarmikas be cancelled, and an investigation launched. Appointment was done using fake documents, and by giving bribes, depriving a genuine workers of an opportunity, they alleged. The Karnataka Pourakarmika Sangha said that they will move the high court, and file a petition demanding an investigation into alleged irregularity in appointments. Sangha’s president, Tyagaraj said after the recent announcement by the government about recruitment of pourakarmikas in BBMP, he was shocked to find out that many members of the Sangha, who have been working with the Palike for the decade, have been left out. “In many cases, names of members of the same family have appeared in the recruitment list. In one instance, in a family identified as ‘Boya’, of the ST community, 30 members have been recruited, while in another case, Naresh, son of Narayan, a pourakarmika, has been added to the list. However, the date of birth of the father and son showed that the son is a year older than his father, which shows there has been irregularity in the recruitment process,” said Tyagaraj. The sangha had also given a letter of objection to the Palike. “We will also be launching a massive protest and will not clear garbage or clean the roads,” said Tyagaraj. Anjanamma, a pourakarmika working at Girinagar ward, warned that if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not cancel the appointment order and launches a probe, she will have no other option but self-immolation.