Food-focused cocktails in Bengaluru

Alcohol and food are always a great combination, especially as alcohol will often make you want food anyway.

Published: 25th February 2023

A lychee cocktail at PCO.

By Vijay Purty
BENGALURU: Alcohol and food are always a great combination, especially as alcohol will often make you want food anyway. But with this list, we’re looking at alcohol and food from a very different direction.

Specifically, we’re focusing on alcohol cocktails that have been inspired by food in some way. I focused on recipes that were a bit unusual and ones that heavily relied on food flavours that aren’t often present in drinks. I’ll admit that some of the cocktails do look a little unappealing at first glance, but honestly, there are a tonne of flavours and combinations out there that taste so much better than they sound. 

Grilled Pineapple & Jalapeno Margarita 

Ingredients 

  • Jalapeno-infused tequila
  • Orange liqueur
  • 1 1-inch-thick slice of grilled pineapple, chilled
  • Lime juice
  • Honey
  • Fresh pineapple juice
  • Grilled pineapple and lime wedges for garnish

For the jalapeno-infused tequila:

  •  1 cup silver tequila
  •  1 jalapeno, sliced into rings

Method
For the jalapeno infused tequila:

1Slice the jalapeno into rings, and place in a clean, tight-lid jar.

2Add the tequila, seal the jar, and store in a cool dark place for 12-24 hours, depending on how spicy you like it.

3Once the tequila has steeped to your liking, strain it to remove the jalapeno. discard the jalapeno slices, and pour the tequila back into the jar. If the tequila has gotten spicier than you want it, add a splash more of plain tequila to the jar. Keep refrigerated for upto one year.

For the cocktail:

1 Cut away the husk of the pineapple, slice into 1-inch-thick rings, and remove the core.

2 Preheat your grill to medium-high (or let it get nice and hot for 20 minutes or so if using charcoal), and oil the grate lightly.

3 Grill pineapple slices for 4-5 minutes on each side, or until nicely caramelised. Transfer to a bowl and place in the fridge until completely cool.

4 Add the jalapeno-infused tequila, grilled and chilled pineapple, lime juice, honey, and pineapple juice to the blender. Blend until smooth, then strain through a fine mesh sieve to remove the pulp from the pineapple.

5 Pour mixture over crushed ice in a whisky glass, and garnish with extra grilled pineapple or lime wedges.

