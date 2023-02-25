Home Cities Bengaluru

Helping developing countries central to our efforts: FM

For the unversed, India is part of the G20 Troika, along with Indonesia and Brazil, marking the first time that the Troika consists of three developing and emerging global economies.

Published: 25th February 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with delegates during the  G-20 summit in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said supporting countries most in need and reflecting the concerns and aspirations of developing countries will be centred to India’s efforts at the helm of the G20 Presidency.

Welcoming delegates to the first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under India’s G20 Presidency here, Nirmala said, “Supporting the countries most in need and reflecting the concerns, the aspirations of developing countries, will be centred to our efforts. We will work closely with the Troika, the G20 membership, international organisations, and guest countries to carry forward the exemplary work of G20 presidencies before us.”

Further, she mentioned, “Based on our Presidency theme (One Earth, One Family, One Future), the G20 discussions in 2023 will focus on exploring holistic solutions to the most pressing global challenges... It’s our Prime Minister’s vision that the Indian G20 Presidency will be a presidency of healing, harmony, hope, and one which shall usher in a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation.”

She added that the G20 can transform lives around the globe by leveraging the complementary strengths of its members, while respecting country needs and circumstances. 

