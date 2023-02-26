77-year-old State Bank of Mysore ex-official sentenced to four years in jail 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special CBI court sentenced a 77-year-old former deputy manager of State Bank of Mysore to undergo four years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on charges of misappropriating Rs 4.40 crore between 1991 and 1998. The accused, in-charge of the Public Provident Fund section, had allegedly prepared false debit vouchers to facilitate 50% withdrawal of non-existing amount from PPF account.

“As the accused has been in judicial custody for four years, seven months and 11 days and is entitled to the benefit of set-off, it is deemed that he has suffered the imposed period of imprisonment,” said KL Ashok, Principal Special Judge for CBI cases.

On being asked to file his appeal on the sentence, he said he has been in judicial custody since December 6, 2006. He said that he is aged 77 and his wife is 71 and has no one to look after her.

He also submitted that his only son passed away in 2005 from brain cancer leaving behind no children. He said he is the sole male person in the family to take care of his wife and widowed daughter-in-law. He added that he has already suffered incarceration for more than four years and seven months and that all his property has been attached by the Directorate of Enforcement leaving him in dire straits. He appealed to the court to take a lenient view of him.

Though he was sentenced to undergo 19 years of simple imprisonment for different offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court said that substantive sentences shall run concurrently.

