Man stabs mother-in-law to death in Karnataka

Arasi was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:28 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a gruesome incident, a man murdered his mother-in-law, who is also his sister, by stabbing her in the neck in Kengeri police station limits on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nil Arasi (48) from Marikuppam in KGF. The accused is Diwakar from BEML Nagar in KGF. 

Diwakar had married one of Arasi’s daughters 12 years ago and the couple has two children. However, due to frequent quarrels, Diwakar’s wife left him and was staying at her mother’s house in KGF. She also took her daughter with her. 

The accused went to KGF without the knowledge of his wife and mother-in-law and managed to bring his daughter to Bengaluru. He then kept his daughter at his sister’s house at Brindavan Layout of Nagadevanahalli in Kengeri. On Friday, Arasi along with her sister Sushma and brother-in-law Karthik came to Kengeri to take the kid, Vaithika as she had exams. 

Angered by this, Diwakar attacked Arasi and her sister who had come from KGF. He then stabbed her in the neck and also assaulted the other woman. 

Arasi was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The condition of her sister is said to be critical. 

Arasi has five children and one of her daughters Tamilarasi married Diwakar. However, due to constant fights they had even approached a court seeking settlement of their marital discord. Kengeri police have registered a case of murder along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are further investigating.

