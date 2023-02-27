Home Cities Bengaluru

17-year-old girl ends life by jumping off building

A 17-year-old girl ended her life by jumping from the 11th floor of an apartment block near Basaveshwara Circle in High Grounds police station limits, on Sunday evening.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old girl ended her life by jumping from the 11th floor of an apartment block near Basaveshwara Circle in High Grounds police station limits, on Sunday evening. Depression is said to be the reason for the extreme step.

Prakruti, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, was a Class 12 student at Sophia School on Palace Road. Police said the incident occurred at High Point-3 apartments, around 6.45pm. Prakruti gained entry into the apartment block by telling the security guard that her friend lived there and went to the 11th floor of the building, from where she jumped. She fell on a car parked at the entrance and then on to the ground, and died instantly.

“The identity of the deceased was established with the help of the mobile phone she was carrying, and her parents were informed. A preliminary probe revealed that she was depressed and had attempted suicide twice earlier,” police said.

“It is learnt that before entering High Point-3, she tried to enter another apartment block close by, but the guard did not allow her inside. We have taken up a case and are investigating all angles,” police added. High Grounds police registered a case of unnatural death.

Comments

