Manhole overflows on Bellandur road in Bengaluru, no action yet

Bellandur residents have complained that a manhole just opposite the BWSSB office on the Bellandur Main Road has been overflowing over the last three days.

​ The overflowing manhole on Bellandur Main Road ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bellandur residents have complained that a manhole just opposite the BWSSB office on the Bellandur Main Road has been overflowing over the last three days. Despite complaints with BWSSB and BBMP, the residents alleged that no action was taken. The resident said that the main road was dug up a year ago for pipework and the authorities have not repaired it.

According to Krishna Madesh, a resident of Bellandur, the main road has been flooded over the last three days since Wednesday. “After follow-ups with officials, the water dried up on Saturday. The residents faced difficulty as BWSSB’s line work and BBMP’s drainage work have also begun, which has resulted in dusty roads. Residents are battling with the situation over the last eight months,” said Madesh.

Ashok Mrityunjaya, an AAP aspirant from the Mahadevapura Zone Assembly said that agencies do not respond to complaints on civic issues, and residents are forced to go from one agency to another, and finally approach the MLA’s personal assistant to get the work done. “This shows that the MLA is deliberately delaying the work. Residents are forced to reach out to him and only then their grievance is addressed,” alleged Mrityunjaya.

BWSSB assistant engineer Naveen was unavailable for comment. However, Major Works executive engineer, BBMP, Jayashankar Reddy said that the Palike has started the road work only a month ago, and will complete the 0.7 km work soon. “The roadside drain work is for mitigating flooding.”

