Residents stop construction by education trust in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The weekend marked a major standoff near Jakkur between residents of Chokkanahalli village and an educational trust attempting to start the construction work on a plot of land in Arkavathy Layout leased to it by the BDA last year.

The protestors contended that the plot falls within the buffer zone of Venkateshpura Lake and any construction work here would affect the Great Trigonometric Survey (GTS), which dates back to 1850.

The BDA had leased out the parcel of land running to 2.75 acres near Jakkur to Siddeshwara Educational Trust on May 29, 2022 for 30 years.

This civic amenity site lies adjacent to the 6.3-acre Venkateshpura Lake. The residents held a similar protest on June 21 and 22 last year too. Residents had stopped the construction work and BDA had promised them that a survey would be conducted of the land in question.

Holding placards and raising slogans, a 25-strong group stopped preliminary works to start the construction both on Saturday and Sunday. A representative of the residents told TNIE, “This was originally a gomala land (used for cow grazing). We can disprove the government’s claim that there are no cows around to use it as we have videos and pics of cows grazing on the plot.”

Moreover, the GTS is used to map locations and has a great heritage value, he added. “If the construction goes ahead, the lake will get ruined as it is too close to the water body. We have no plans of allowing the construction to start.” Neither BDA officials nor representatives of the institution could be reached for comments.

