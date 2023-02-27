SSLC preparatory exams to kick off today in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examinations are all set to begin on Monday, and will go on till Friday. Earlier, the examinations were to take place from February 23, but were postponed later.

This will be the first time that the preparatory examinations are taking place under the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Preparations to conduct the examinations have been going on in the last several weeks.

As per instructions on conducting the examinations put up by the KSEAB, block education officers have been tasked to issue the question papers to schools who will print them according to their requirements.

This is also the first year that student were ordered to pay Rs 60 as examination fee. However, following criticism from parents and others, this was later reduced to Rs 50.

The preparatory examinations are taking place at the school level, with the respective school teachers evaluating the answer sheets and announcing the results to students. The examinations will occur at all SSLC syllabus schools under the guidance of the respective Deputy Directors of Public Instruction for each zone in the state.

The first examination on Monday will be for the first language. This will be followed by the second language, third language, mathematics, science and social science. KSEAB has asked that the printing and distribution of question papers as well as evaluation of the answer papers by teachers should happen in a transparent manner.

“SSLC preparatory examinations are similar to the main examinations for both teachers and students. Therefore, it should be taken care to conduct the preparatory examination in a disciplined, peaceful and transparent manner, similar to the main examinations,” guidelines released by KSEAB said.

