Congress MLA Akhanda’s sister booked for attempt to murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the sister of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy and five others at Rajagopala Nagar police station.

Police said the case is registered against the MLA’s sister, Chandrakala, and others for allegedly assaulting one, Mahesh, at his residence in Laggere on February 23.

“Mahesh is married to Shilpa, who happens to be a relative of Chandarakala. There were frequent fights between the husband and wife, and Chandrakala and the others had gone to Mahesh’s house to resolve the issue,” the police said.

“There was a heated argument during the discussion, following which Chandrakala and others attacked Mahesh with lethal weapons. Mahesh is admitted to a hospital and his brother Raju has filed a complaint against Chandrakala, Shilpa, her mother Bhagyamma, Shivamma, Sunitha, and a car driver. The accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them,” the police added.

