No ramp makes disabled tennis lover wait five hours outside KSLTA 

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Open at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) ended on Sunday, while the fight for an access ramp for the specially-abled at the venue continues.

Sunil Jain, a wheelchair-bound tennis promoter, couldn’t watch a match at the Open as there was no ramp for him to reach the gallery. Sunil said he has been demanding it since the last tournament, but it has not been done.

He has filed a complaint with the State Commissioner for Disabilities to penalise KSLTA for lack of services, despite repeated requests, and the emotional trauma he had to undergo. He also requested the commissioner to direct KSLTA to create access to the gallery in the next two months.

“I went to the match at 5.30 pm on Sunday at Gate 2 and found that there was no wheelchair access. I sat in my wheelchair for five hours at the entrance. I refused to be carried as I wish to be independent. All I wanted was access to watch the match like any other person, but my right was denied,” said Sunil, Chief Enabler of the Indian Wheelchair Tennis Tour.

He said, “During the last Bangalore Open, I made an oral request to KSLTA to set up a wheelchair access ramp to the gallery. As some renovation works were going on, I thought the construction of wheelchair access could be easily factored in and gave a formal representation on November 30. I booked tickets for the Bangalore Open and checked if there was access, but there was no reply from KSLTA. I went to the venue on Sunday and had to undergo the ordeal.”

He added that this is not expected of a sports association like KSLTA and demanded a written apology and action under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Maheshwar Rao, Secretary, KSLTA, told TNIE, “We have been doing many things to improve KSLTA to make it disabled-friendly. I am not aware of the specific incident of Sunil. However, if he was made uncomfortable and denied entry, it is our duty to set things right and provide facilities for him to access. We will address the complaint.”

