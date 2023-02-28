Home Cities Bengaluru

SSLC preparatory, ICSE board examinations begin across Karnataka

The ICSE exams are scheduled to go on till March 29.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examinations began across Karnataka on Monday, with students writing their first language examination. SSLC preparatory examinations are taking place at the school level, with each SSLC school acting as a centre, provided they have at least 25 students. 

Karnataka State Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) SADPI (Computer) Gangadharaswamy K M said every eligible student will be writing the preparatory examination, especially as coordination for the examinations is happening at the school level, rather than through KSEAB.

Meanwhile, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations began on Monday, with students writing the English examination from 11am to 1pm. There are over 200 ICSE-affiliated schools in Karnataka. Students, who were immersed in last-minute revision as they prepared to write the first board exam, later said they found the paper easy to moderately difficult.  

The ICSE exams are scheduled to go on till March 29. According to the Council of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, results will be announced between May and June.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations also conducted the English paper on Monday. Examinations began on February 15, with a total of 75,022 CBSE students writing the papers in the state, in around 300 centres. Exams are scheduled to end on March 21.

