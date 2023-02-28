Three thieves who stole from schools held in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jnanabharathi police have arrested three alleged thieves who targeted schools and colleges in the night.

The accused have been identified as Anna Dorai (42), Veeramalai alias Kumar (40) and Babu (34) -- all three hail from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

Police said a burglary was reported at VSS School in Nagadevanahalli on February 10 and the miscreants had decamped with cash of Rs 5 lakh and some electronic goods. Based on a complaint by the school accountant, an investigation was launched and the accused were traced. “The three accused were arrested and it was revealed that they targeted only schools and colleges.

As the admission process generally starts in January, the gang committed burglaries at institutions between January and March. They admitted that they committed such offences since 2001,” police added.



BENGALURU: The Jnanabharathi police have arrested three alleged thieves who targeted schools and colleges in the night. The accused have been identified as Anna Dorai (42), Veeramalai alias Kumar (40) and Babu (34) -- all three hail from Salem district in Tamil Nadu. Police said a burglary was reported at VSS School in Nagadevanahalli on February 10 and the miscreants had decamped with cash of Rs 5 lakh and some electronic goods. Based on a complaint by the school accountant, an investigation was launched and the accused were traced. “The three accused were arrested and it was revealed that they targeted only schools and colleges.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the admission process generally starts in January, the gang committed burglaries at institutions between January and March. They admitted that they committed such offences since 2001,” police added.