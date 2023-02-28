Upa Lokayukta seeks explanation on tiger killings in Kodagu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on the TNIE report titled ‘Tiger attack deaths: Suspend forest officials’ published on February 14, highlighting the plight of residents of Kodagu, where two people were fatally attacked by a tiger, Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra initiated suo motu proceedings against the authorities.

Terming the incidents a result of failure of the forest department, the Upa Lokayukta directed the chief secretary and principal secretary of the department to submit a report on the steps taken to prevent such contingencies, and to safeguard the interest of the public residing near forest areas.

“As could be seen from news published in TNIE, on account of failure on the part of concerned officers of the forest department, the tiger kills two kin in 15 hours, which amounts not only to dereliction of duty but also to maladministration under Section 2(1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act,” the Upa Lokayukta observed.

For redressal of the grievance, the Upa Lokayukkta impleaded the assistant conservator of forests, deputy conservator of forests and range forest officer of South Kodagu, as respondents, and sought an explanation within four weeks.

“In the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the powers and functions of Tiger Conservation Authority are clearly laid down. One of the functions is to provide management focus and measures to address conflicts between men and wild animals, and emphasise co-existence in a forest area... it is the duty and obligation of forest officers and state authorities entrusted with the conservation of tigers to take all steps to prevent tiger attack deaths in human habitats,” the Upa Lokayukta observed in the order passed on Monday.

