Bengaluru: Joy and relief after two years, partygoers throng popular spots

Donna Eva and Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a long wait of two years of staying indoors and battling anxiety and distress, and waiting for the worst of times to get over. The city was back in its usual hue to celebrate the coming of 2023.

The typical happening spots in the city like Brigade Road, Church Street and MG Road were thronged by partygoers. Areas like Indiranagar and Koramangala were also crowned as the youngsters view them as their hangout spots in the city.

Brigade Road, Church Street and other areas were back to their effervescent self with groups of youths and families who have dressed to step into the New Year in a grand manner.

It did not take time for the streets to be choked. Crowds began pouring onto the roads at 5.30 pm. The huge police deployment around various corners of the city tried to keep the swelling crowds to the footpaths on Brigade Road to ensure a smooth flow of traffic before the road was closed while eager party-goers flocked Church Street early on Saturday.

It was also a relief for businesses as activities were back in full swing which has been reeling since the pandemic, and despite several measures, have failed to recover their margins. “Business, in general, has been much better than usual compared to the previous years. We were not accepting reservations as it was unlikely that many would be able to make it on time. After 6 pm, we began taking in customers on a first-come-first-serve basis,” said Vikas, manager of Coco’s Bar and Kitchen on Church Street.

However, the rate of surveillance has also affected clubs and similar businesses. “A scenario which has been common on New Year’s eve is despite the streets being crowded, many do not opt to visit the clubs. Many chose to spend their time on the street instead of entering the clubs, fearing the police and heavy surveillance. Many streets were also closed. People walk to these areas and spend New Year’s eve on roads instead of different clubs and restaurants,” said Church Street Social General Manage K Omprakash.

Restaurants like Mainland China, which are family-oriented, seemed to be faring better as they had closed off several sections due to complete reservations. The manager at TOIT Brewpub in Indiranagar said they were expecting a footfall of around 800 to 1,000 people for New Year’s celebrations. He exclaimed that the business was running well and 60 per cent of tables were reserved by evening. The general manager at Three Dots and a Dash was also happy about the business compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

Home Minister on MG Rd

To inspect security arrangements and boost the morale of the police personnel on duty, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited MG Road on Saturday and urged citizens to maintain peace and be watchful. He said that the police and government are working overtime for their security.

