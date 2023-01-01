Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mantri Developers breach its agreement, to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation

The termination of the agreement and cancellation of booking by the developer without any refund is illegal and amounts to unfair trade practice, the commission said.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mantri Developers

CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Consumer Commission directed Mantri Developers to pay Rs  5 lakh compensation, 
Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses and a refund of Rs  29.10 lakh advance with 10% interest per annum to a complainant for not handing over the apartment at Mantri Webcity as per the terms of the agreement. 
The Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president M Shobha and member Renukadevi Deshpande, passed the order while partly allowing the complaint filed by Nailah Patanwala, a resident of Tasker Town.

The commission noted that the complainant has established that Mantri Developers has committed a deficiency of service as it failed to complete the project and hand over the possession within September 2018. The termination of the agreement and cancellation of booking by the developer without any refund is illegal and amounts to unfair trade practice, the commission said.

It observed that Mantri Developers made the complainant run from pillar to post and approach the commission to recover the amount. The complainant has suffered mental agony and financial loss and has to pay exorbitant interest on the loan raised by her from SBI. She is, therefore, entitled to relief, the commission said.  

