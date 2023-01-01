Bengaluru: Mantri Developers breach its agreement, to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission directed Mantri Developers to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation,

Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses and a refund of Rs 29.10 lakh advance with 10% interest per annum to a complainant for not handing over the apartment at Mantri Webcity as per the terms of the agreement.

The Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president M Shobha and member Renukadevi Deshpande, passed the order while partly allowing the complaint filed by Nailah Patanwala, a resident of Tasker Town.

The commission noted that the complainant has established that Mantri Developers has committed a deficiency of service as it failed to complete the project and hand over the possession within September 2018. The termination of the agreement and cancellation of booking by the developer without any refund is illegal and amounts to unfair trade practice, the commission said.

It observed that Mantri Developers made the complainant run from pillar to post and approach the commission to recover the amount. The complainant has suffered mental agony and financial loss and has to pay exorbitant interest on the loan raised by her from SBI. She is, therefore, entitled to relief, the commission said.

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission directed Mantri Developers to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation, Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses and a refund of Rs 29.10 lakh advance with 10% interest per annum to a complainant for not handing over the apartment at Mantri Webcity as per the terms of the agreement. The Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president M Shobha and member Renukadevi Deshpande, passed the order while partly allowing the complaint filed by Nailah Patanwala, a resident of Tasker Town. The commission noted that the complainant has established that Mantri Developers has committed a deficiency of service as it failed to complete the project and hand over the possession within September 2018. The termination of the agreement and cancellation of booking by the developer without any refund is illegal and amounts to unfair trade practice, the commission said. It observed that Mantri Developers made the complainant run from pillar to post and approach the commission to recover the amount. The complainant has suffered mental agony and financial loss and has to pay exorbitant interest on the loan raised by her from SBI. She is, therefore, entitled to relief, the commission said.