Bengaluru New Year: Family & Covid on mind, many stay home

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a mix of precaution and choice as many Bengalureans remained indoors on New Year’s eve, and abstained from partying in restaurants and clubs. There was not much enthusiasm among youths to celebrate the New Year outside keeping in view the Covid-19 situation.

In addition to taking precautions, people also preferred to stay home as the deadline for celebrations was 1 am. Gayatri Piplani, a working professional from Delhi, said that since she was working on Sunday, she preferred to stay home. Drawing a comparison between Bengaluru to Delhi, she said that the party scene was much better in Delhi but in Bengaluru, everything shuts at 1 am regardless of the Covid-19 situation.

Dismissing the fear reason, many said they wanted to stay home and wished to spend time with their families rather than party outside. A group of three friends, who were walking the streets of Indiranagar, said that after spending time together, they are planning to go back to their respective homes.

Vinaya S, Pranjal Singh and Abdullah, are all working professionals. They shared the common belief that the day was meant to be with friends, and at night, they should be with their families to herald the New Year.

Despite huge crowds at various pubs and restaurants across the city, the authorities said that they were strictly following the Covid-19 protocol which has been issued by the state government to ensure the safety of citizens.

The management of Toit Brewpub in Indiranagar said they are only allowing people wearing masks in the pub. The general manager at Three Dots and a Dash reiterated that they are following all Covid-19 protocols. Sanitisers have been provided at various places in the restaurant, and the staff sanitising the tables for every new customer.

