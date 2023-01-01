Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: A very happy new year for IAS, IFS officers

On the last day of the year 2022, the state government on Saturday issued orders, promoting 42 IAS officers and 22 IFS officers, with it revising their pay scale. 

Published: 01st January 2023

By Express News Service

The list of IAS officers includes Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department Umashankar S R, Secretary Social Welfare Department Major Manivannan P, Health and Family Welfare Department, Secretary, Naveen Raj Singh, Commissioner, Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Munish Moudgil, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health and IT, Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Secretary to Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nakul S S, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for e-Governance, Sreevidya P L, BBMP Special Commissioner Estate, Dr Ram Prasath Manohar V, Director of Municipal Administration, Manjushree N, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board Girish R, Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner for Stamps, Dr Mamatha B R, Commission for Rural Development Shilpa Nag C T and Chairman of Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board, Nalini Atul.

In the case of IFS officers, the state government promoted and transferred many officials. The list included- Rajiv Ranjan, who is now posted as Principal Chief Conservator of forests, and wildlife and Brijesh Kumar Dikshit is now posted as PCCF, Development.  Smita Bijur, APCCF, Forests, Publicity and ICT is now posted as PCCF, CAMPA instead of Meenakshi Negi who is now posted as PCCF, Evaluation. Working plan, research, training and climate change. 

Subhash K Malkhede, APCCF working plan is now promoted as a PCCF working plan; Jagat Ram, APCCF for Project Tiger, is now promoted as PCCF, Project Tiger; Bishwajit Mishra, CCF Information Communication and Technology is now promoted as APCCF, ICT; Vipin Singh, CCF and Project Director of HRMS is now promoted as APCCF; Vanashree Vipin Singh, CCF, Forest Resource Management, is now promoted as APCCF and Sunil Panwar, Conservator of Forests and Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park is now promoted as Chief Conservator of Forests. 

