Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department releases new Covid norms 

Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department released revised guidelines for international arrivals in the state, on Saturday.

Published: 01st January 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Covid test, sample

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department released revised guidelines for international arrivals in the state, on Saturday. According to the guidelines, all asymptomatic passengers will have to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and self-isolation for seven days.  

Ten per cent of passengers will be monitored by the call centre on a daily basis. In case any asymptomatic passenger develops symptoms, the Health Department will have to be immediately alerted. The department has also issued directions to trace, track and quarantine primary and secondary contacts of any Covid-19 positive person in the state. 

The Karnataka government too has decided to follow Union Health Ministry’s guidelines to upload negative RT-PCR test report of each passenger, All international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore will be quarantined immediately, if found to be symptomatic. The rules will be applicable in the state from Sunday (January 1, 2023). 

