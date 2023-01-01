Bengaluru: Major reshuffle as 53 IPS officers promoted, transferred  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle in the police department, the state government on Saturday affected the promotions and transfers of 53 Indian Police Service officers. City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and continued in the same upgraded post.

The 1987 batch IPS officer and DGP (prisons and correctional services) Dr Alok Mohan has been transferred as DGP (Home Guards Commandant General). IGP of Northeastern range (Kalaburagi) Manish Kharbikar has been promoted and posted as ADGP (prisons and correctional services).

IGP Soumendu Mukherjee has been promoted and posted as ADGP (communication, logistics and modernisation in Bengaluru), and Central Range IGP M Chandra Sekhar has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru East Zone.

N Sateesh Kumar, IGP (Northern range), has been posted as IGP (Northeastern range). DIG-rank Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Raman Gupta has been promoted and transferred as IGP of Northern Range. DIG of CID BR Ravikanthe Gowda has been elevated as IGP and posted to Central Range.

DIG (Ballari range) BS Lokesh Kumar has been promoted and posted as IGP of the same range. 2009 batch IPS officers Dr Sharanappa SD, MN Anucheth, Ravi D Channannavar and B Ramesh along with the other five officers have been promoted as DIGs and continued in the same posts.

