Bengaluru: Metro passes, foldable bicycles facilities yet to gain momentum

The one-day pass was priced at Rs 150 while the three-day pass cost Rs 350.

Published: 02nd January 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Foldable bicycle at JP Nagar Metro station. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuter-friendly initiatives like travel pass for specific days and carrying of foldable bicycles inside trains launched by Metro are yet to gain momentum.

Statistics provided by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) reveal that among the average 5.5 lakh daily commuters, only 40,880 have availed of the passes in nine months. BMRCL launched the passes on April 2, 2022. The one-day pass was priced at Rs 150 while the three-day pass cost Rs 350.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, told TNIE, "from April 2 to Dec 28, 2022, a total of 38,074 commuters have bought the 1-day pass while 1972 commuters have bought the 3-day pass."

The five-day pass priced at Rs 550 was launched on May 23. It has had 834 buyers so far, the official said.

The commuters were provided with a smart card and have to pay an extra Rs 50 as a deposit, which is refundable.

The reason for the low number of commuters using the pass which allows unlimited travel during a specific period remains unknown. Posters advertising these are put up at all metro stations.

Shankar added, "BMRCL has seen an increase in footfalls with every passing month and we are consistently taking efforts to make their travel comfortable. The introduction of QR tickets, group tickets, and day passes are some measures. We are happy to welcome more passengers in the new year 2023 when our network will be much longer."

Separate scanning system for bicycles

Due to public demand from cycling enthusiasts, BMRCL officially permitted the usage of foldable bicycles in the last coach of all trains on June 7, 2022. However, very few commuters make use of this eco-friendly move.

BMRCL’s rule states the bicycle cannot weigh more than 15 kg and the dimensions should not exceed 60 cm x 45 cm x 25 cm.

"Bicycles permitted by only one specific brand Brompton (Rs 1 lakh) presently pass through Metro’s baggage scanner. Those who bought less expensive ones like Decathlon’s Tilt and others are put off as they do not pass through the luggage scanner at all. Such inadequate infrastructure and half-hearted measures will not do. A different kind of scanning system which would permit all foldable cycles will help cyclists take them along,” said Sathya Sankar, Bengaluru's bicycle mayor. He called for a different scanning system to goad its use.

