Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru New Year fest may lead to Covid spike: Doctors 

Doctors, terming the celebrations similar to pre-Covid times, voiced concern over public behaviour in pubs and indoor spaces, where chances of virus transmission is high.

Published: 02nd January 2023 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

A board urging visitors to maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour, put up at a church in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With thousands of people gathering in large crowds to ring in the New Year in several parts of Bengaluru, doctors have raised concern over the transmission of the Covid virus, as Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was not being followed.

MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Koramangala and other hubs were full of people, especially during New Year’s Eve, and not everyone was following Covid protocol, like wearing of masks or keeping social distance. 

Doctors, terming the celebrations similar to pre-Covid times, voiced concern over public behaviour in pubs and indoor spaces, where chances of virus transmission is high. Dr Ravindra R, medical director, Suguna Hospital, said the celebrations will surely add to the Covid burden as chances of people carrying the virus and transmitting it has definitely increased with such large gatherings. In the next few days, the number of people showing Covid symptoms will increase.   

In fact, mid-January, when Makar Sankranti is celebrated, is said to be the crucial period to decipher the Covid-19 situation in India, experts said. With the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant having an incubation period of 5-10 days, there is a window till mid-January to establish if India will see another wave.

Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Dr MK Sudarshan explained that this period will make it clear if the number of hospital admissions is expected to rise. In case the daily positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, it will be a cause for concern, Dr Sudarshan said.

