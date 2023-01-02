Celebrities reflect on takeaways of 2022, hopes for 2023

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

Aindrita Ray, actor

“Last year was not too good for us. Considering that [my husband] Diganth had back-to-back accidents, the first of which was really serious. So, it was quite a bad year, physically, doing lots of hospital rounds. I am planning to really focus on fitness in 2023. I hope my family and I will be much fitter throughout this year. Also, we turned to a vegan diet recently, so I want to do something with the vegan industry in 2023 as well.”

Disha Madan, dancer-actor

“I don’t think I’ve ever stuck to any resolutions. It’s very hard. All of us have universal resolutions like eating healthy and losing some weight. But I want to continue travelling as we’ve done in the past three or four months. When my children’s school vacations will begin, I want to take them on an international trip. I want to stick to such resolutions. But nothing unrealistic, ones that I know will fail. Apart from that, social media has kept me busy, and I am planning some exciting ideas to try out this year.”

K Goutham, cricketer

“I became a father recently and everything has been new in the last few months. I’ve been learning new things and enjoying it at every step of the way. I’m excited for 2023, but I don’t have any resolutions. Just want to go with the flow. But I hope to win trophies for the Karnataka cricket team. And just try and do the best I can in my professional career and hopefully be the best version of myself.”

MD Pallavi, singer

“The last two years has taught everyone the importance of health. Artistes, especially, are continuously travelling and performing. But at some point, you have to stop and take care of yourself. For nearly 15 years, I used to perform on New Year’s Eve. But this time I had a peaceful celebration at home with my family. For 2023, my resolution is to live my life at a higher resolution, probably in 4k! I’m excited for the year as many of the projects that I’ve worked hard for the past few years will be coming out. A new album, a theatre production and a film. So, a lot of stuff to look forward to.”

Namu Kini, entrepreneur

“I started the day with a run in the park – and celebrated New Year’s Eve with close friends and delicious vegan food. Last year was about reconnecting with old friends and making new ones. Trying to say ‘yes’ more. 2023 will be about mastery of routine and discipline, living my best life – attracting the best people, places and experiences.”

Ashwin Mathew, actor-comedian

“My father’s 80th birthday is coming up, so I’m planning a small trip with the family soon. I believe that every day is an opportunity to learn something, so the New Year isn’t necessarily special. I guess in 2023, I want to do things better than I did last year. I’m also looking forward to my next feature film going into pre-production this year. So hopefully, it will be a better year overall.”

Kjeld Sreshth, comic

“2022 was a good year, but I’m hoping this year will be better. Mostly, I’m hoping that we don’t have a lockdown again. For me, the New Year is the time to have a self-health check-up, take stock of dreams and aspirations, look back and then look forward to what’s next. As a comic, my dreams have always been limitless but I’ve lacked the discipline to achieve them. In 2023, I’m hoping that I’ll change that.”

