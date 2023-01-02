Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctors suggest CPR training for adults, kids  

Published: 02nd January 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors have advised people to learn how to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), calling it an important first-aid measure which can save a person’s life. They even said it should be made mandatory, and taught as a part of school curriculum. 

Recently, at the IKEA store in Bengaluru, a shopper suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious. Luckily, an orthopaedic surgeon who was trained to perform CPR, was also shopping at the store. The doctor carried out CPR on the victim for over ten minutes, and was eventually able to revive him. 

Health experts explained that with a change in lifestyle and poor eating habits, people have become more prone to having heart issues. Cardiovascular diseases are now considered to be the leading cause of death in India. Hence, as a precautionary measure, doctors and even citizens say that CPR training must become a part of the school curriculum. 

Besides adults, children too must be trained to perform CPR as a part of social responsibility. A few doctors explained that CPR was extremely important during ‘golden hour’ -- in case a person suffers from a heart stroke or even an attack, the initial 90 minutes are extremely crucial. If first aid is provided during this hour, the probability of a person getting saved increases.

