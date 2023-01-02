Home Cities Bengaluru

Expert behind first India Antarctic base is ISC fellow

The ISC is the only international non-governmental organisation that brings together prominent members of different natural sciences and social sciences around the world.

Published: 02nd January 2023

Padma Shri awardee and president of the Bengaluru-based Geological Society of India, Dr Harsh K Gupta.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Padma Shri awardee and president of the Bengaluru-based Geological Society of India, Dr Harsh K Gupta, has been appointed as a fellow of the International Science Council (ISC).

Dr Gupta was instrumental in setting up the first permanent Indian station, Dakshin Gangotri, in Antarctica, as he led the third Indian Scientific Expedition to the icy continent. He also headed the team that set up the Indian Tsunami Warning System in 2006. Dr Gupta has been vital in the understanding of earthquakes, especially in areas around the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. His findings have been documented in over 200 research and scientific papers in both national and international journals.

The ISC is the only international non-governmental organisation that brings together prominent members of different natural sciences and social sciences around the world. The council announced the appointment of several fellows in June 2022, and an additional 57 fellows in December 2022, one of whom is Dr Gupta. Of the 57 fellows appointed in December, Dr Gupta was the only ISC Fellow appointed from India.

The renowned earth scientist was elected to the highest honour of the ISC for his contributions towards promoting science ‘as a global public good’ last year. Dr Gupta was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, having previously been awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in 1983, the highest award in India under the science and technology category.

