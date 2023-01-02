For the roads less travelled

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For many, the car is a second home. A comfort zone. They love reading, browsing or taking a nap while cruising on butter-smooth roads. But there is another tribe for whom the car is a beast. They enjoy putting their beasts to the test on terrains less travelled; they love the mud, rocks, inclines and slush.

Automakers around the world have been increasingly focusing on this growing tribe, since vehicles with some level of off-roading capabilities have been selling like hotcakes.

Sports utility vehicles or SUVs have their roots in the wars of the early 20th century. Militaries needed vehicles that could push ahead on unnavigable terrains. Today, ‘SUV’ has become branding for any vehicle that has the faintest resemblance to good-old military utility vehicles, the Real McCoys.

Off-roading vehicles must be able to negotiate terrains that are dangerous to normal vehicles. Traction, water-wading capability, strategic power and braking distribution among all wheels, approach angle and departure angle, and precision steering are some vital factors that differentiate SUVs from SUV aspirants.

Off-road vehicles have an enthusiastic fan following because of their versatility as well as the ‘rough-and-tough’ image. Notably, it is not just men who opt for the macho machines. These days it is not uncommon to spot women making a power statement with SUVs and off-roaders, complete with those aviator shades!

These machines are also popular in motorsports, and safari circuits. There are several SUVs in the market, with models being rolled out under a wide price range. Most impressive models have certain variants with four-wheel drive capability, which make them stand out in the crowd.

Currently, the Indian market has SUVs that start at about Rs 15 lakh, and go up to crores. For off-roading, one needs an all-wheel drive (AWD), or a four-wheel drive (4X4) setup. Basically, in such drivetrain systems, all wheels get power. This helps the vehicle take on any terrain.

Lamborghini Urus Twin-Turbo V8, Mercedes Benz G-Class and Land Rover Range Rover Sport are some top picks in the elite segment – priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3.5 crore.

In the sub-crore category, Jeep is an international hot favourite with superior 4x4 capabilities.

The Grand Cherokee, Meridian, Compass, and Wrangler are popular picks as well. The new state-of-the-art Grand Cherokee is designed (interior and exterior) to deliver top-notch capabilities and composed driving dynamics.

Mahindra’s 4x4 vehicles have a huge fanbase in India. XUV 700, Scorpio N and, of course, the Thar are real thug-life machines.

Some of the other trending SUV/off-roaders include Toyota Fortuner, Tata Safari , Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AWD, MG Gloster, Force Gurkha, and Isuzu V-Cross.

4 X 4

Four-wheel drive, aka 4×4 or 4WD, refers to a two-axle vehicle drivetrain capable of providing torque to all of its four wheels simultaneously. It may be full-time or on-demand. These on-demand systems need either manual operation via gear lever/switches or operated automatically.

SUV LAUNCHES IN EARLY 2023

Some important SUV launches are lined up in the coming months, including facelifts and generation upgrades. All these are expected to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. MG Motor India will launch the facelifted version of MG Hector with the level-2 ADAS safety suite and cosmetic enhancements. The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the standard Thar, improving on the practicality and capability of the two-door 4×4 SUV. It will sport a better chassis to carry the extra length while retaining its 4×4 capabilities. Fans have been waiting for the pricing announcement of the Mahindra XUV 400, too. Tata Harrier is currently undergoing a facelift, and is likely to come out in a new, robust petrol avatar. The new Hyundai Creta is inspired by the next-generation Tucson. Both feature the company’s new parametric grille that runs along the length of the vehicle. Kia Seltos facelift will come with updated styling. The platform is highly localised for India, and Kia is expected to add more features. Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny 5-door SUV is eagerly awaited. Another expectation from the trusted brand is the Baleno Cross. Pricing of the newly unveiled Innova Hycross is likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

ALL-TERRAIN TYRES

Tyres play a significant role for any off-road vehicle, as they ensure optimal traction required to keep it moving. The off-road tyre tread types vary depending on the terrain type. The most common types of off-road tyres are A/T (all-terrain) and M/T (mud-terrain). While the A/T tyres perform excellently on the sand, they are not great on mud. There are also unique sandblaster and mud-bogging tyres used for the most challenging terrains.

CEAT CZAR AT

The OE tyre of the Desi Wrangler, Mahindra Thar 2020, vouches for efficient grip on the toughest terrains alongside balanced traverse over asphalt. Its square-shaped shoulder block coupled with an aggressive tread pattern provides better stability and traction on any terrain. The innovative 2D teeth sipes ensure brilliant grip on wet and dry surfaces, while deep grooves chuck out mud and water effectively.

YOKOHAMA GEOLANDAR A/T G015

The brand-new Geolandar A/T G015 moves things up a notch. The tyre is equipped with an exceptional tread pattern and an aggressive shoulder block to easily handle even enormous lumps of wet mud. The tyre performs just as well on snow, sand, rocks, and gravel.

MICHELIN LTX FORCE

Michelin is one of the trustworthy producers and is among the top options in the world for off-road travellers. When planning a trip to steep mountains, ghats, or even uneven roads, its LTX Force is the best option.

MRF WANDERER A/T ALL-TERRAIN

The domestically produced MRF Wanderer A/T All-Terrain SUV tyre is quite well-liked. The tyre is best known for its value for money, which combines off-road performance with durability. The tyre uses a superior tread pattern and a compound material that is strengthened steel reinforced with N66 ply. Wide range of wheel sizes (R 15 to R 18), making it suitable for a number of SUVs.

HANKOOK DYNAPRO AT M (RF10)

In the off-road SUV tyre market, this Korean company’s tyres has gradually gained ground. This 4x4 vehicle-compatible puncture-resistant tyre works best on rough terrain. To protect it from off-road impacts, it has reinforced under-tread gauge, a thick sidewall, and a carcass. It is equipped with a joint-less bead wire that guarantees safety when travelling off-road under light pressure.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

Fortnightly segment on what’s revving up in the automotive sector

