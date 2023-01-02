Home Cities Bengaluru

Man tries to jump buildings, dies

Victim loses balance and falls from the fourth floor after a New Year party at friend’s home

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: New Year celebrations turned into a tragedy for a group of friends when one of them fell to his death while jumping from his friend’s house to another building. The incident happened in Kottigepalya in Kamakshipalya police station limits late Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Chandrakant Patra (37), who was working in a bag manufacturing factory.

Police said Patra and his friends were living in rented houses in neighbouring buildings in Kottigepalya. On Saturday night, he and his friends went to the terrace on the fourth floor of his friend’s house located next to his. They consumed alcohol till late in the night after which Patra wanted to go home.

Instead of taking the stairs, he tried to jump to the adjacent building, but lost his balance and fell between the two buildings. He died on the spot.

The Kamakshipalya police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection.

Man stabbed by friend 

A man was stabbed by his friend in a drunken brawl during New Year celebrations in Peenya police station limits on Saturday night. Prashanth A has been injured and the police have arrested his friend, Prashanth.

Police said the victim had gone to his friend’s house in Peenya 4th Block on Saturday night and they both consumed alcohol. There was an argument between the friends and the accused took a knife and stabbed his friend. The Peenya police have registered an attempt-to-murder case.

