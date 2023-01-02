Two from Karnataka's Yadgir killed in hit-and-run case

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, two youths, who were going on their way to buy a cake to celebrate New Year, died after a speeding lorry hit their two-wheeler in Chikpet traffic police station limits early Sunday early morning.

The deceased have been identified as Devaraj (21) and Devendrappa (19), who hailed from Yadgir. They were working at an under-construction building near Hosakerehalli and were living in a shed at the construction site.

Police said the duo was going on a bike towards City Market to buy a cake to celebrate New Year around 5 am on Sunday. While passing near Gopalan Mall on Mysuru Road, a speeding lorry hit their bike from the rear and sped away.

“Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital, but Devaraj died on the way. Devendrappa succumbed to injuries in the afternoon. We have taken up a case and efforts are on to trace the lorry and the driver,” the Chikpet traffic police said. 

