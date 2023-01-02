What’s your Rashi? 

Sheelaa M Bajaj By

Express News Service

Mesha: The year will start with a big surprise for you, though Mars will be in retrograde motion for Aries at the start of the year. People who are seeking relationships may get engaged or married at the start of the year. This year you will be economically stable. However, you should control your anger and what you say while angry. Your actions and speech may cause distress in your life, if unchecked. For students, it is a great time to pursue higher studies

Tip: Keep a red carnelian crystal with you to attract luck.

Vrishabha: Seems like an average year for you overall. You won’t face any distress but there may not be high points in life either. Your workload on the job may increase. Be careful of unnecessary expenses. Your health may also be an area of concern. Don’t play a victim card; it may backfire. A great time to upgrade your skills and knowledge. There may be a chance of going on a religious or spiritual trip this year. People aiming for government jobs may be able to crack it this year.

Tip: Keep a citrine crystal for financial growth.

Mithuna: This year may be one of the toughest years for you in a long time. Both Venus and Mars are sitting in such a place which may cause both emotional and economical damage. At the end of the year, you may see a respite because of Saturn’s movements. Avoid making impulsive decisions. On the career front, you may see a change of vertical or sector change, embrace it. Students need to focus a lot to get good results.

Tip: Wear a suitable gemstone and yantra for enhancing your life.

Karka: 2023 would be a great year for your finances, hence it is advised that you invest and save your money this year. April may be a significant month for you because of Jupiter’s favourable grace. You may travel a lot because of work. Your stars indicate promotion and fame in your career. However, your work commitment may increase significantly because of which your mental health and relationship area may get affected, thus need to balance well. Students may have outstanding results this year.

Tip: Keep a moonstone with you and drink lavender tea.

Singha: For students this year is marvellous. You may be able to reach the top ranks this year. April is a very crucial month for you. You may be able to acquire some ancestral land, be aware. This year you are protected from your enemies, thus can soar professionally at work. Avoid changing careers this year. Be aware of your finances and emotions as Rahu may cause an undesirable event, if you are not watchful.

Tip: Keep a worktable victory horse for career success.

Kanya: 2023 is a mixed bag. You may see unexpected financial gains, however, in the mid of the year, you may see unforeseen losses. There can be unrest in relationships, if attention is not paid may cause divorces in some cases. You should avoid getting into arguments with your in-laws. Students may not focus well and may be moody because of Rahu, thus get into a routine to overcome this possibility. Career-wise it seems stable. Your health may need attention from the middle of the year.

Tip: Keep a Wulu in the east of the house for health and a pair of swans in the bedroom for relationship bliss.

Tula: A great time to buy property, if you are looking for your dream home or second investment. Take the plunge. You may face defamation this year if you are not careful of your actions due to some planetary influences. Anyone facing legal issues because of marriage may see respite this year. Students may have to work hard. You may be put under a magnifying glass by your spouse, and it may be a make-or-break deal. Professionally, it is a great time to expect promotions.

Tip: Keep a rose quartz crystal for relationships and money yantra for abundance.

Vrushchika: This year may be one of the best years for Scorpions in a long time. You would be able to achieve what you are dreaming of. A good time for students. Love in relationships may bloom this time. October is a critical month for you. If you are planning to immigrate to a foreign country, it is a great year to apply and move. You may face gastric issues because of too much Sun energy. Watch what you are eating.

Tip: Get a firestone and Venus yantra.

Dhanu: Saturn will be blessing you this year hence it will be a good time for Sagittarians. Your efforts will be recognised and will lead to good results. However, it may not be a favourable time for love relationships. You may face intimacy issues. Students may get into bad company, which may cause a bit of a setback in their studies, thus watch the company you keep. Financially this is a good year, make the best out of it with good planning.

Tip: Keep a Venus yantra with you.

Makara: This is a blockbuster year for people in the real estate business. This year may bring financial stability with some unexpected jackpot coming your way. You will be confident through the year, however, don’t make decisions with over-confidence. For students, it is an average time so make sure you double your efforts. Love is in the air do not be shy to make the first move.

Tip: Wear a red tiger eye bracelet to boost career.

Kumbha: You can expect excitement as this year is going to be a good adventure year. You may see a significant improvement in your communication. If your Saturn is supporting you, this year will be a blockbuster year. Professionals need to focus and not get distracted. On the relationship front, it is what you make of it, so be positive and open. Students can expect success.

Tip: Wear a tourmaline bracelet if you are drawing too much attention.

Meena: Till April, it is a great time for you to make the most of it to start the year strong and carry it throughout the year. After April, it will be a roller-coaster ride if the first quarter is not utilised to set the base. Be careful of your eyes and feet. You may have to spend a lot on your health if you don’t take good care. Students can achieve desired results with consistency. There may be tests in your love and relationships, learn to handle it with patience to win over.

Tip: Keep a Medicine Buddha picture in the east of the house.

Mesha: The year will start with a big surprise for you, though Mars will be in retrograde motion for Aries at the start of the year. People who are seeking relationships may get engaged or married at the start of the year. This year you will be economically stable. However, you should control your anger and what you say while angry. Your actions and speech may cause distress in your life, if unchecked. For students, it is a great time to pursue higher studies Tip: Keep a red carnelian crystal with you to attract luck. Vrishabha: Seems like an average year for you overall. You won’t face any distress but there may not be high points in life either. Your workload on the job may increase. Be careful of unnecessary expenses. Your health may also be an area of concern. Don’t play a victim card; it may backfire. A great time to upgrade your skills and knowledge. There may be a chance of going on a religious or spiritual trip this year. People aiming for government jobs may be able to crack it this year. Tip: Keep a citrine crystal for financial growth. Mithuna: This year may be one of the toughest years for you in a long time. Both Venus and Mars are sitting in such a place which may cause both emotional and economical damage. At the end of the year, you may see a respite because of Saturn’s movements. Avoid making impulsive decisions. On the career front, you may see a change of vertical or sector change, embrace it. Students need to focus a lot to get good results. Tip: Wear a suitable gemstone and yantra for enhancing your life. Karka: 2023 would be a great year for your finances, hence it is advised that you invest and save your money this year. April may be a significant month for you because of Jupiter’s favourable grace. You may travel a lot because of work. Your stars indicate promotion and fame in your career. However, your work commitment may increase significantly because of which your mental health and relationship area may get affected, thus need to balance well. Students may have outstanding results this year. Tip: Keep a moonstone with you and drink lavender tea. Singha: For students this year is marvellous. You may be able to reach the top ranks this year. April is a very crucial month for you. You may be able to acquire some ancestral land, be aware. This year you are protected from your enemies, thus can soar professionally at work. Avoid changing careers this year. Be aware of your finances and emotions as Rahu may cause an undesirable event, if you are not watchful. Tip: Keep a worktable victory horse for career success. Kanya: 2023 is a mixed bag. You may see unexpected financial gains, however, in the mid of the year, you may see unforeseen losses. There can be unrest in relationships, if attention is not paid may cause divorces in some cases. You should avoid getting into arguments with your in-laws. Students may not focus well and may be moody because of Rahu, thus get into a routine to overcome this possibility. Career-wise it seems stable. Your health may need attention from the middle of the year. Tip: Keep a Wulu in the east of the house for health and a pair of swans in the bedroom for relationship bliss. Tula: A great time to buy property, if you are looking for your dream home or second investment. Take the plunge. You may face defamation this year if you are not careful of your actions due to some planetary influences. Anyone facing legal issues because of marriage may see respite this year. Students may have to work hard. You may be put under a magnifying glass by your spouse, and it may be a make-or-break deal. Professionally, it is a great time to expect promotions. Tip: Keep a rose quartz crystal for relationships and money yantra for abundance. Vrushchika: This year may be one of the best years for Scorpions in a long time. You would be able to achieve what you are dreaming of. A good time for students. Love in relationships may bloom this time. October is a critical month for you. If you are planning to immigrate to a foreign country, it is a great year to apply and move. You may face gastric issues because of too much Sun energy. Watch what you are eating. Tip: Get a firestone and Venus yantra. Dhanu: Saturn will be blessing you this year hence it will be a good time for Sagittarians. Your efforts will be recognised and will lead to good results. However, it may not be a favourable time for love relationships. You may face intimacy issues. Students may get into bad company, which may cause a bit of a setback in their studies, thus watch the company you keep. Financially this is a good year, make the best out of it with good planning. Tip: Keep a Venus yantra with you. Makara: This is a blockbuster year for people in the real estate business. This year may bring financial stability with some unexpected jackpot coming your way. You will be confident through the year, however, don’t make decisions with over-confidence. For students, it is an average time so make sure you double your efforts. Love is in the air do not be shy to make the first move. Tip: Wear a red tiger eye bracelet to boost career. Kumbha: You can expect excitement as this year is going to be a good adventure year. You may see a significant improvement in your communication. If your Saturn is supporting you, this year will be a blockbuster year. Professionals need to focus and not get distracted. On the relationship front, it is what you make of it, so be positive and open. Students can expect success. Tip: Wear a tourmaline bracelet if you are drawing too much attention. Meena: Till April, it is a great time for you to make the most of it to start the year strong and carry it throughout the year. After April, it will be a roller-coaster ride if the first quarter is not utilised to set the base. Be careful of your eyes and feet. You may have to spend a lot on your health if you don’t take good care. Students can achieve desired results with consistency. There may be tests in your love and relationships, learn to handle it with patience to win over. Tip: Keep a Medicine Buddha picture in the east of the house.