54 institutions brought under BBMP’s tax net

Besides, the annual tax collection from properties has reached Rs 2,726 crore till December 27, and the Palike hopes to breach the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the second straight term.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the BBMP brought 20,000 residential properties under the ‘commercial’ category, by referring to the BESCOM records to get power connection to respective properties, the Palike’s revenue department has brought 54 big educational institutions in its limits under the new Act for 100 per cent revenue collection.

According to BBMP Revenue Department Special Commissioner RL Deepak, as per the BBMP Act 2020, the buildings belonging to educational institutions need to pay 100 per cent tax from 2021.

“The buildings belonging to educational institutions are spread across eight zones of the BBMP. Earlier, they were exempted from 100 per cent tax, and were only paying 25 per cent. Now, under the rules and a separate clause, the tax exemption permit has been knocked out. For financial year 2021-22, BBMP hopes to earn Rs 150-200 crore additional revenue from these institutions,” said Deepak.

Meanwhile, the Palike has prepared an Excel sheet that includes names of institutions, the BBMP zone, and details of owners. According to a source, some of the institutions belong to political leaders, across party lines. In January, a tabulation will be done and if it is found that the institutions have not cleared their tax dues, notices will be sent.

“For the first time in the history of BBMP, the property collection touched the Rs 3,000-crore mark in 2021, and people are still filing online. By December 31, 2022, more people may file. We hope to breach the Rs 3,000-crore mark this time as well,” stressed Deepak.

