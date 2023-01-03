An exercise in futility

Gulnaar Mirza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Settling down to the annual exercise of jotting resolutions for the year ahead, I realised that they were no different from last year’s goals: read, burn fat, eat healthy... Nothing had changed over the past 12 months, and like all good resolutions, they lay shattered like eggshells.

Strangely, these are the commonest resolutions made by people across the globe, a reflection of human frailties. Nonetheless, I soldiered on with the job, in the hope of finally finding my ikigai.

Lose weight: Easier said than done, especially when there is growing critical mass. It’s just a matter of a few kilos, I assured myself, as I put out the walking shoes. But tomorrow, especially the morning, is quite another day.

Junk unwanted stuff: Collection is much faster than disposal, and the things that get hoarded are amazingly the same: boxes, disposable containers, plastic bags, clothes, unread books. Every woman’s wardrobe has a deep corner called ‘Hope’, stashed away with sizes S and M, in the hope that Resolution 1 will be followed diligently.

Eat healthy: Possible, except on the odd biryani day, and various festivals, weddings, birthdays, potlucks and sundry other indulgences. I added health check-ups, just to be on the safe side.

Read books: A goal getting increasingly distant, with the mobile playing the villain of the piece.

Go green

Organise the day, make to-do lists.

Meditate

Travel more: Entirely doable!

The kids piped up with their two-bit. “Get stylish, at least now,” advised the daughter. “Get a better job, you need more money,” added the son. I could see that the two have a tenuous link.

New Year greetings poured in, some loaded with words of wisdom, and three resolutions caught the eye: Digital detox, spread positive vibes on social media, and cut global warming. Noble thoughts, and much needed.

The time spent on FB videos and scrolling through Twitter is precious minutes of life ticking away. One friend resolved to stop looking at the mobile last thing at night and first thing in the morning.

Spreading positivity on social media is more ambitious. With trolls ready to pounce, and hate levels at an unprecedented high, it seems easier to tackle acid rain. I couldn’t help but draw similarities between the two: both social media and climate change are man-made, both are heating up the environment, and both are self-destructive. If only the New Year could bring in a magic wand to wash off the hatred, peace could still get a chance.

