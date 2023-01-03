BF.7.4 strain found in sample of Bengaluru techie?

Aknisree Karthik By

BENGALURU: A new Omicron sub-variant -- BF.7.4 -- was reportedly found in the genomic surveillance of an international traveller who arrived from Germany earlier in December. The new strain belongs to the BA.5 family of Omicron, and was found in the sample of the Bengalurean. Health department officials are yet to confirm the new strain.

However, D Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, maintained that no new variant was found. “The 35-year-old man who returned from Germany tested positive in December, and as per protocol, his sample was sent for genomic sequencing. During analysis, we found the new strain, BF.7.4 which is a sub-lineage of the BA.5 family,” sources in the health department told TNIE.

The techie has completely recovered, all his contacts were traced and tested and found negative, officials

said, adding that the BF.7.4 strain is not dangerous. “We have had cases of BA.5 in the past in the state, and BF.7.4 is not a variant of concern,” health officials added.

Member of Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee maintained that there is no cause for worry as there is hybrid immunity (herd immunity and vaccine immunity). However, the member added that they will monitor how the situation evolves and take suitable measures accordingly.

JAYADEVA TO STUDY EFFECTIVENESS OF BOOSTER DOSE

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) has decided to conduct a study to assess the effectiveness of the precautionary doses. In September 2021, SJICR had carried out a study in 250 health workers, including doctors and nurses, and found out that antibodies were intact in 99% of them after their second Covidshield dose. The upcoming study is aimed to scientifically assess the level of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in those who have taken the booster shot.

“There are two types of immune systems in the body — B and T cells. Of them, B cell immunity can be easily measured. Antibodies can wane 9-10 months after the second jab, and taking booster doses is recommended. To scientifically assess the level of antibodies in those who have taken booster doses, a study will be taken up with 250 workers at SJICR,” said SJICR Director C N Manjunath, who is also member of the state’s Clinical Experts Committee. Citing the previous study, he said the positive immune-response results had boosted the morale of health workers and motivated people to take up the vaccine. After the sudden surge in Covid cases in China and other countries, Karnataka ramped up administration of the booster dose. Booster dose coverage in the state is around 20-25%, Dr Manjunath said and added, “As the positivity rate is soaring, people are coming forward to take the booster dose.”

