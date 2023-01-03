Home Cities Bengaluru

Neta supporters put up banners, disobey Karnataka HC

Angry residents say leaders focus on such propaganda instead of setting right issues concerning Bengaluru 

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 03:10 PM

A flex erected by a supporter of Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris at Dr Rajkumar Park in Domlur. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
BENGALURU: Despite a Karnataka High Court directive against flexes, banners and buntings, supporters of political leaders have brazenly put up posters all over the city, wishing the public for Christmas, New Year and the upcoming Sankranti. At the Benson Town bridge near Shivajinagar, a big banner of Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan has come up. Similarly, supporters of former minister and Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa have put up banners on Mysuru Road, at Attiguppe and surrounding areas. A supporter of Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris has erected a flex at Dr Rajkumar Park in Domlur, blocking Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s bust from one side.

These posters have come up in public spaces and even on signages without taking any consent. At the Nandidurga Road-Miller’s Road Junction, followers of JDS leader Anwar Sharieff’s son Usman Sharieff have blocked the area signage with a banner.

“This is a clear case of contempt of court. The High Court should take up a suo motu case and give directions to the BBMP. Otherwise, this will not stop,” said Vasudevan J, a member of the Jayamahal Residents’ Forum.

A Domlur resident said that leaders, who put up such posters through their supporters, have little concern for the city’s civic issues like potholes, flooding due to storm water drain encroachments and pollution of lakes.

“We should put up MLAs’ photos and banners near bad stretches, overflowing manholes and public toilets in bad condition, holding them accountable for such civic issues and shame them,” said a senior citizen.
BBMP, Special Commissioner, Revenue, RL Deepak said he has instructed revenue officials in all zones to pull down such illegal banners and book cases for the violation of High Court order. According to the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, a person cannot erect banners or flexes for advertising without written permission. A violator can be fined Rs 1,000 or imposed six-month jail term.

