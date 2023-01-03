Three killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people died in three separate accidents on the outskirts of the city on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. The victims were on their way to celebrate New Year when the accidents happened. Four persons sustained injuries in these accidents.

Two of the deceased had told their family members that they would be visiting temples first and then party. The third victim, Prasad, a resident of Sunkadakatte had gone with a group of friends in a car and was killed when the car toppled due to overspeeding near Basavagangothri in Kumbalagodu area. The injured are Manjunath, Sashidhar, Chetan Kumar and Naveen, all employees of a private firm. A complaint has been registered against the driver of the car, Naveen.

The injured are undergoing treatment. Two of them have sustained multiple fractures. The incident happened around 12.30 pm on Sunday.

In the other accident which took place on NH 75 on the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road, 19-year-old Kushant Reddy, a second year BTech student studying in a city-based engineering college, was killed on the spot after he fell down from his bike. Reddy’s classmate Madhu Mohan who was riding pillion sustained multiple injuries. Both were going to Shravanabelagola in the wee hours of Sunday when the incident took place around 5.50 am.

In another accident near Sadahalli on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, 21-year-old Ravi Kiran of Srinagar

succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The victim, was going to a temple in Kanakapura along with a group of friends.Among his friends, one of them who was overspeeding rammed the victim’s two wheeler that was in the front. Kiran, who lost balance and fell on the road, sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and from there to another hospital in the city where he succumbed to his injuries. Further investigations are on.

