BBMP spent Rs 15 lakh to light up streets on December 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The electrical division of the BBMP has revealed that it spent Rs 15 lakh towards illuminating the popular streets and roads of the city on the night of December 31, in anticipation of mass gatherings of revellers to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The said amount was made towards hiring diesel generator sets to light up popular spots like MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Commissariat Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Indiranagar 100-feet Road and 12th Main, and Koramangala.

“We had to increase visibility on these roads during the New Year celebration, as massive crowds were expected to turn up on the evening of December 31. The additional lighting was taken up to support the police, who had installed CCTV cameras, and were monitoring public movement on different screens,” said HV Ramesh, Executive Engineer, Electrical Department, BBMP.

He added that the move was temporary. “The electrical department of the BBMP regularly maintains all streetlights. Whenever there is a complaint of poor visibility or lurking danger due to darkness, we address the issue,” Ramesh maintained.

Earlier, Special Commissioner, Road Infrastructure, and East Zone In-charge Commissioner Ravindra PN stated that the Palike had received a requisition from the police to suitably illuminate city roads ahead of crowds converging for New Year’s Eve.

BENGALURU: The electrical division of the BBMP has revealed that it spent Rs 15 lakh towards illuminating the popular streets and roads of the city on the night of December 31, in anticipation of mass gatherings of revellers to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The said amount was made towards hiring diesel generator sets to light up popular spots like MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Commissariat Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Indiranagar 100-feet Road and 12th Main, and Koramangala. “We had to increase visibility on these roads during the New Year celebration, as massive crowds were expected to turn up on the evening of December 31. The additional lighting was taken up to support the police, who had installed CCTV cameras, and were monitoring public movement on different screens,” said HV Ramesh, Executive Engineer, Electrical Department, BBMP. He added that the move was temporary. “The electrical department of the BBMP regularly maintains all streetlights. Whenever there is a complaint of poor visibility or lurking danger due to darkness, we address the issue,” Ramesh maintained. Earlier, Special Commissioner, Road Infrastructure, and East Zone In-charge Commissioner Ravindra PN stated that the Palike had received a requisition from the police to suitably illuminate city roads ahead of crowds converging for New Year’s Eve.