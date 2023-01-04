Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP’s year-end pothole deadline goes up in smoke

‘Fix My Street’ app also elusive; Palike official says work to be done on war footing  

Published: 04th January 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

Potholes on road in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four days into 2023, and BBMP’s claim that it would fix all potholes by December 31, 2022, has again fallen flat. Bengaluru’s roads are still scarred by craters. This apart, the Palike had made it clear that the ‘Fix My Street’ application used to find potholes and fix them is still not made public. Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had earlier announced that the mechanism would be open to the public in the beginning of January.

Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahalad told The New Indian Express that after fine-tuning, the application will be made public at the earliest. “With regard to potholes in Bengaluru city, we are done fixing craters and bad stretches on all major roads in Bengaluru. However, the Palike still has pothole issues in wards and crossroads, which will be done on a war footing,” said Prahalad, and added that the Fix My Street application will soon be available for the public in a few days.

Earlier, BBMP had announced that by December 31, it would make the city free of potholes and also rope in the public through the app to invite complaints of potholes, and fix them. With BBMP failing to keep its word, infrastructure experts and activists lashed out at the Palike. Road infrastructure expert M N Shreehari said there is no sanctity in whatever the BBMP says.

“Instead of talking about the number of potholes in the city, it should come out and say there are no potholes, and also come up with rewards for the public if they spot potholes. It should also put out details of the contractor and BBMP engineer monitoring work.

Potholes should not reappear at the same spot for at least three years. Concerning the Fix My Street app for public getting delayed, this is just another drama by BBMP,” he said. Srinivas Alavilli, head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, said the technology adopted by BBMP is necessary but not sufficient. “Only when the ward committee is empowered, the pothole menace will end,” he said.

