BDA assures motorists relief soon on dangerous curve on Bengaluru's Kommaghatta road

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G Kumar Naik on Tuesday assured residents of a permanent solution to the dangerous S-curve on Bengaluru's Kommaghatta-Taravekere road.

For the past two years, the BDA has been receiving complaints from motorists as well as residents of the narrow road with a dangerous curve.

Incidents of two-wheelers and cars falling upside down into drains on either side of the road and suffering grave injuries as become a daily affair.

Manjunath C told TNIE, “Every week we have an ambulance coming to transport the injured. The width of the road is only four metres at the S-curve which occurs to be at the centre of the road and only one vehicle can pass through. Those familiar with the spot are very careful but those passing the road for the first time definitely have a fall and end up in the drain which is 5 feet deep. Most of them suffer fractures,” he said. When it rains and the water level rises flooding the road, two or three people fall daily, he added.

The only alternative is to go via the Byrohalli road or the Sulikar road and residents need to take a detour of 3 km for both.

Hemant Kumar, another resident here, said, “ I remember pulling out three people involved in three different accidents on my own. Some vehicles get damaged badly and we have to bring cranes to lift them up. We cannot avoid the road as it is a crucial link road for all the surrounding areas.”

Panchayat Member S R Mohan Kumar conceded this was a major problem for all residents here. “Two Public Interest Litigations too have been filed with regard to the issue," he said.

A top BDA official said, “The Commissioner has fixed December 5 as the deadline to call for short-term tenders to widen this road immediately as well as build two bridges. We can expect some improvement in two or three months. BDA will come out with a long-term solution.”

