BDA commissioner fixes deadlines for KG Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner G Kumar Naik on Tuesday ordered officials to speed up works related to the formation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), and fixed two deadlines: March 2023 for completion of the Main Arterial Road (MAR); and December 2023 for completion of all layout-related work.

Naik made a sudden inspection visit to two key projects of the authority: the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and the Kommaghatta Housing project. He reached the layout by 9.20 am, taking his officials by surprise, who dashed to the spot later.

The first phase of the layout will have 26,500 sites developed on 2,252 acres. The MAR, which runs 10.57 km, will connect Mysuru Road and Magadi Road passing through the middle of the layout, and its land acquisition has been completed recently.

According to a senior official at the spot, “The commissioner asked BDA engineers to speed up the work and to complete the MAR by March 31. He was also particular that the formation of the layout with infrastructure for water and sewage be in place by December-end.”

The commissioner visited three out of the 10 sewage treatment plants being readied there. Naik later visited the Kommaghatta Housing project of BDA.

