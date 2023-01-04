Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA commissioner fixes deadlines for KG Layout

The commissioner visited three out of the 10 sewage treatment plants being readied there.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

BDA Commissioner G Kumar Naik inspects the work at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. (Photo | Express)

BDA Commissioner G Kumar Naik inspects the work at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner G Kumar Naik on Tuesday ordered officials to speed up works related to the formation of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), and fixed two deadlines: March 2023 for completion of the Main Arterial Road (MAR); and December 2023 for completion of all layout-related work.

Naik made a sudden inspection visit to two key projects of the authority: the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and the Kommaghatta Housing project. He reached the layout by 9.20 am, taking his officials by surprise, who dashed to the spot later.

The first phase of the layout will have 26,500 sites developed on 2,252 acres. The MAR, which runs 10.57 km, will connect Mysuru Road and Magadi Road passing through the middle of the layout, and its land acquisition has been completed recently.  

According to a senior official at the spot, “The commissioner asked BDA engineers to speed up the work and to complete the MAR by March 31. He was also particular that the formation of the layout with infrastructure for water and sewage be in place by December-end.”

The commissioner visited three out of the 10 sewage treatment plants being readied there. Naik later visited the Kommaghatta Housing project of BDA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KG Layout
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp