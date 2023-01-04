Home Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Jilted lover who stabbed girl to death responding to treatment, say cops

Meanwhile, following a complaint by the parents of the victim, the police have booked members of the university management on charges of negligence.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Pavan Kalyan and Layasmitha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The condition of Pavan Kalyan, the 21-year-old BCA student who stabbed a girl to death at Presidency University before trying to kill himself on Monday, is improving. However, he continues to be in a serious condition, the police said.

Kalyan had stabbed Layasmitha, a 19-year-old BTech student of Presidency University in Rajanukunte, and had stabbed himself in the chest and abdomen. “He underwent a surgery at Bowring Hospital. The stab injury was not deep and he is responding to the treatment... but he is still in a serious condition. We are waiting for him to recover so that we can record his statement and complete the arrest formalities,” the police said.

Meanwhile, following a complaint by the parents of the victim, the police have booked members of the university management on charges of negligence.

The police have established that Layasmitha and Kalyan, who were relatives, were in touch with each other and Kalyan decided to murder Layasmitha and end his life as she had turned down his proposal multiple times. “He stabbed her five times. The girl died after the first stab which caused ruptures in her heart muscles,” the police added.

