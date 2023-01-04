Fake Ayurveda doctor held for cheating 72-year-old woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fake Ayurveda doctor, his son and an associate from Rajasthan have been arrested by the Wilson Garden Police on charges of cheating a man of Rs 8.08 lakh that he had paid to them for his 72-year-old mother’s treatment. The arrested are Mohammed Sameen alias Dr Malik Ali, 50, his son Saif Ali, 25, and Mohammed Rahees, 55.

Pankaj Rathore, a resident of Shantinagar, had filed a complaint against the accused. Sameen had gone to the complainant’s house to treat his 72-year-old mother. Sameen removed some pus from the woman’s infected leg and escaped saying that he would repeat the treatment a few more times. When there was no follow up, Rathore filed the complaint against the accused on December 17.

“The accused changed their base after successful cheating. We found out that they were in Nelamangala. The accused were leading a lavish lifestyle with the ill-gotten money,” said the police.

The accused were arrested from a road side makeshift shed in Nelamangala.The police have recovered items used for treatment, Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, four cars and three two-wheelers have been recovered.

