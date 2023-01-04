Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was cloudy weekend, with the occasional drizzle of rain, typical for December-end in Bengaluru. After navigating the nightmarish traffic on Tumkur Road on a Lifelong sports bicycle, a tall and muscular figure arrived at Trinity Circle by mid-morning – completing the first leg of a 1,400 km-long journey, which started in Mumbai nearly a week prior. The figure in question was Milind Soman, a supermodel, actor, fitness enthusiast and environmental activist.

As part of the second edition of the Green Ride and Fight Lazy initiatives, originally started in 2021, the 57-year-old cycled a distance of 1,000 km from Mumbai to Bengaluru, passing through Pune, Karad, Kolhapur, Shegaon, Hirebennur and Tumkur. “Our aim is to raise awareness about the importance of living a healthier lifestyle and living in a pollution-free environment,” says Soman, adding that people should be wise about the kinds of transport they choose to commute in every day, given the rising air pollution problems plaguing major cities across the country. Following a day of rest, Soman resumed his journey, reaching his destination of Mangaluru through Mysuru on an electric Ather motorcycle on December 26.

An icon of fitness for nearly three generations, Soman is an accomplished athlete and even competed in the Ironman Triathlon in 2015, finishing the gruelling event in just over 15 hours in his very first try. But the actor-turned-fitness enthusiast says the secrets to his fitness are healthy habits and lifestyle choices and not spending hours at a gym. “I only exercise for around 20 minutes a day at home. Usually in 3-5 minutes sessions, spread out throughout the day. There are several more important factors to fitness than working out. Getting enough sleep, a nutritious diet and a positive mindset are all crucial,” he explains.

He prepped for around three months before participating in the Ironman Triathlon, but feels that a regular person with sub-par fitness might have had a harder time finishing the event. “I am a pretty good swimmer, but I only swam in 100-metre pools most times. Hence, to swim for three kilometres non-stop after running a marathon and then to cycle for another 180 kilometres was a challenge,” he shares.

Prior to undertaking the Ironman challenge, Soman also completed the green awareness event Greenathon in 2012, a 1,500 km-long run from Delhi to Mumbai, traversing five states within 30 days. Would he be able to repeat the challenge in the future? “Cycling 1,500 km is far easier than running the same distance. I probably wouldn’t do that now,” he laughs.

Following the pandemic, health and fitness have taken centre-stage. Soman advises people to figure out the sort of lifestyle they want to lead and choose a fitness regime to match it rather than aimlessly working out. “As we get older, we need to fight laziness and continue to challenge ourselves to keep our minds and bodies as efficient as possible,” he concludes.

