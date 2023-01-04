Home Cities Bengaluru

Lokayukta police trap BBMP officials, agent

All the three accused have been arrested and an investigation is in progress, sources said. 

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police trapped Pattanashetty, Assistant Director of Town Planning, BBMP; Krishna, First Division Assistant of Bommanahalli Division; and Ravi, a private agent, while accepting bribe to reduce the fee to be paid for issue of occupancy certificate to the complainant.

According to a statement, the accused have demanded Rs 26 lakh to reduce the fee to be paid for the issue of an occupancy certificate to a commercial complex belonging to T Padmavathi at HSR Layout.

Finally, they reduced to Rs 3 lakh and Pattanashetty and Krishna allegedly accepted Rs 96,500 on December 1, 2022. They were caught while accepting the remaining amount of Rs 2,03,500 through Ravi on Tuesday. All the three accused have been arrested and an investigation is in progress, sources said. 

