Stranger runs away with phone, tries to extort owner

The police then laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old man from Jharkhand paid a heavy price after giving his mobile phone to a stranger. The person who borrowed the phone from him by saying that his phone was not working, observed the pattern to open the screen lock and escaped with the phone on a two-wheeler. The incident took place around 12 noon in Mathikere.  

As the victim, Devavrat Singh, a resident of Hebbal and a native of Jharkand, had private photos and videos saved in his phone, the accused, Pavan, started blackmailing him and demanded Rs 1 lakh to return the phone. He threatened to upload the photos on social media if the amount was not paid to him. Pavan even made calls to the victim’s girlfriend and other family members and used vulgar language.

The police then laid a trap and arrested the accused. It came to light that Pavan is addicted to drugs. Based on the information given by him, the police managed to arrest the drug peddler, Syed Niyaz, who was selling drugs to Pavan. The police recovered MDMA, ganja and ecstasy powder from Niyaz worth around Rs 3.45 lakh.

“We laid a trap. We told Pavan to come and collect the money and nabbed him. The victim’s phone has been recovered. One has to be very careful before giving phones to strangers,” said a police officer.

