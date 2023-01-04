Home Cities Bengaluru

Voter data case: Officials get stay against probe

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said since BBMP is the respondent, it will ensure the stay is vacated at the earliest and the probe is completed.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Voter ID cards, Voter identity cards

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

The investigation into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) voters’ data tampering case involving Chilume, an NGO, and BBMP revenue officials has hit a hurdle, as some of the accused BBMP officials, who received notices, have got a stay against police investigation.

A police officer from Halasuru Gate police station said the revenue officials got the stay order on December 22. “We were about to issue notices to a few more officials for the inquiry. But before that, the stay order copy was served to us against the probe. The BBMP commissioner, who is the head of the institution, is the respondent in this connection and it is left to them to get the stay vacated, allowing us to complete the probe and file a chargesheet,” said a police official.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said since BBMP is the respondent, it will ensure the stay is vacated at the earliest and the probe is completed. Palike sources said that even the BBMP Workers’ Association, which had earlier thrown its weight behind some of the revenue officials, decided to distance itself from the case as heads of the tainted NGO were arrested and the election commission took note of it.

“Since Chilume is accused of tampering with voters’ data and also getting fake Booth Level Officers cards for which some of the revenue officials helped, our advocates have advised us not to interfere and leave it to revenue officials and police,” said the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp